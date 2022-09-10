Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 119,087 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,087 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock makes up approximately 0.8% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $34,231,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469,777 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Transactions at NortonLifeLock

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.