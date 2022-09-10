Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 328,805 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 328,805 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 6.2% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $176,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.05.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

