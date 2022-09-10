Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 16.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,797,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.