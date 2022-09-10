Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMED. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $122.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 225,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

