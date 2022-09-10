AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY (AME) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay. AMEPAY’s official website is amepay.io.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

