America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.48

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.48 and traded as high as $19.21. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 20,286 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $420.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.57.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $88,366 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

(Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

See Also

