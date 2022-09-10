American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $559,200.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,872,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,165,025.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAT opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 180,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 214,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

