American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.

American Bank Price Performance

Shares of American Bank stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. American Bank has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

