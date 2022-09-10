American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Declares Dividend of $0.14

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.
American Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMBK opened at $17.00 on Friday. American Bank has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55.
American Bank Company Profile
