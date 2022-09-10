American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Shares Up 0.8%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23. 1,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.14.

Institutional Trading of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,110,000.

