American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $29.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

