American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $11.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.
American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $29.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
