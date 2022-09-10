American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 333,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,738,559 shares.The stock last traded at $11.04 and had previously closed at $10.58.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $349,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

