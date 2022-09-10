American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOUT shares. B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

