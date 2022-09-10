American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AOUT. Cowen dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised American Outdoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $27.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 26.21%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.