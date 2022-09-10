American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) CEO Eric G. Wintemute Buys 2,625 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Vanguard Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:AVD opened at $20.21 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Vanguard Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% in the second quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 550,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.