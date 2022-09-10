American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) CEO Eric G. Wintemute Buys 2,625 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,746. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
American Vanguard Trading Up 4.2 %
NYSE:AVD opened at $20.21 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.87.
American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.
