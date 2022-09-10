American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $154.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.16. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

