American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay Sells 11,653 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $4.33 on Friday. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

