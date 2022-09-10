AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up 1.8% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $147.27 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

