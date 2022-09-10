AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises approximately 1.3% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Shares of AME stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

