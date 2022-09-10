Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Down 0.6 %

AP opened at $4.05 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

