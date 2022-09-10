Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.80. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.