Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

