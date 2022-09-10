Analysts Offer Predictions for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chimerix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Chimerix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chimerix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,561,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 568,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,541,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 390,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

