Analysts Offer Predictions for Diversey Holdings, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diversey in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversey’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Diversey Stock Up 3.7 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.76. Diversey has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,302,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diversey by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after buying an additional 2,074,429 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

