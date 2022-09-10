Analysts Set Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Target Price at $38.00

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arconic

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

Arconic Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arconic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 431,605 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arconic by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Arconic has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Articles

