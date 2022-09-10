Analysts Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target at $22.40

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

LIFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $104.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

