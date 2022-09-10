Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $62.43

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

