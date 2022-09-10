Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target at $62.43

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.
Several research firms have weighed in on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply
In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $56.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.