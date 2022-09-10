Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) PT at $8.24

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Trading Up 3.7 %

About CEMEX

CX opened at $3.96 on Monday. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.