Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Price Target at $32.08

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

