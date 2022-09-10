Analysts Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $8.50

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Chimerix by 122.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter worth $863,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter worth $1,764,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Price Performance

Chimerix stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

