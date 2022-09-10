Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Price Target at $2.33

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 5.5 %

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

NYSE CCO opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $827.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.55. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

