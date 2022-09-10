Analysts Set Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Price Target at GBX 1,540.40

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,540.40 ($18.61).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,032 ($12.47) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 975 ($11.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,602 ($19.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 770.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.23.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

