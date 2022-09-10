Analysts Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $15.50

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

