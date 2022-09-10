Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $127.56

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

DFS stock opened at $102.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.