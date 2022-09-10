Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$66.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

A number of research firms have commented on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

EMA stock opened at C$62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Emera has a one year low of C$56.87 and a one year high of C$65.23. The stock has a market cap of C$16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.60%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

