Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $72.33

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ENV opened at $53.25 on Monday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.