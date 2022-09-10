Analysts Set Expectations for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $324.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.08.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.77%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

