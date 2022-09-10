Analysts Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target at $17.74

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

