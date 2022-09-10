Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $39.53

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HAL opened at $29.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.