Analysts Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $33.41

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.41.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 36,110 shares of company stock worth $1,017,225 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

