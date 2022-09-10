Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) PT at $39.25

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.87. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.39.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 66,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.