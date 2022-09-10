Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) PT at $411.60

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLM. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $356.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.27. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.67%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

