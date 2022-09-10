Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Target Price at C$14.28

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NuVista Energy Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$10.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.97 and a 12-month high of C$14.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,239,802.27. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,239,802.27. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.54, for a total transaction of C$316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,803,522.68. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,050 in the last three months.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

