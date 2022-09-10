Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) PT at $37.75

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNLSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY opened at $5.87 on Monday. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.