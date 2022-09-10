Analysts Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) PT at $30.80

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.2 %

REYN opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

