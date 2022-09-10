Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target at $299.83

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $183.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

