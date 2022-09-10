Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Target Price at $29.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

