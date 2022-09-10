Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $60.26

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE TDOC opened at $33.46 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,151 shares of company stock worth $399,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

