Analysts Set TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target at $49.60

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 343,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TCBK opened at $47.06 on Monday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.