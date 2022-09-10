Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT at $18.00

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,620,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAV opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

